Lege Miami: 95% Of Nigerian Girls In Dubai Are Into Runs (Video)

Nigerian Media Personality and content creator, Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami has said that Dubai is now the trending hustling ground for Nigerian runs girls.

The Kwara State-born made this known while speaking in an interview with media personality, Nedu and crew on ‘the Honest Bunch podcast’ sharing his experience with Nigerian ladies in Dubai.

He recounted his conversation with a friend who disclosed to him how he spends time with Nigerian runs girls whenever he visits Dubai.

After observation, the influencer concluded that prostitution is now the steady lifestyle of Nigerian ladies in Dubai.

He further disclosed that this is the major reason why so many Nigerian girls have been trooping into Dubai recently.

Watch the video below: