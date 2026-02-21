The Voice and Verdict Fellowship #Difference She Makes in collaboration with the East African Media Group (EAMG), during the week hosted a select legal practitioners and top media executives at a high-level roundtable at Isglo Hotels in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The event, which aimed to examine persistent leadership disparities despite increasing female visibility within the Nigerian legal sector, marked the end of a three-month followership which investigated as well interrogated the structural barriers limiting women’s advancement in the legal profession.

Founder/CEO of the followership and member of EAMG, Eugene Anangwe along with Isioma Madike, Head, Investigation Desk of New Telegraph newspapers, Lagos with his legal partner, Judith Ojovbo, the organisers, stated that the forum was designed as a trust-based engagement space rather than a conventional public panel.

According to Anangwe, it was meant to allow participants to critically evaluate institutional cultures, informal power dynamics, and media narratives shaping leadership opportunities for women in law.

It was titled “Unlocking Women’s Leadership in Law: From Visibility to Power, Rethinking Leadership Pathways in the Nigerian Legal Profession.

Anangwe told participants that the event sought to shift the discourse from celebrating individual achievements to interrogating systemic obstacles that hinder sustainable progress for women legal professionals.

He said it was to allow discussants to focus on identifying narrative gaps in media representation, institutional reforms needed to support women’s career progression, and strategic leverage points for strengthening female leadership pipelines within the legal profession.

Participants took turns to highlight the fact that women lawyers face disadvantages largely driven by societal beliefs and cultural expectations.

They identified patriarchy, stereotypes, and early social conditioning of the girl-child as some of the factors hindering the progress of female lawyers in the country.

Founder, Heels & Ladder, Chinyere Okororcha, argued that to some extent, the advancement of female lawyers is not solely a gender issue, but one that should be addressed by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

She identified issues such as sexual harassment frequently experienced by female lawyers in workplaces, as major concerns.

Okororcha, who recalled her organisation’s efforts to develop sexual harassment policies within law firms, and expressed uncertainty about their implementation, agreed with other speakers that the media and judiciary need to continue to collaborate to push female lawyers into focus.

Another lawyer, Agbada S. Agbada, had, before Okororcha, recounted the experience of a female colleague who he said left legal practice entirely due to sexual harassment.

He mentioned other challenges, which included, but not limited to the psychological impact of disrespectful treatment by some judges and male colleagues who assume intellectual superiority over female lawyers.

The lawyer stressed that gender does not determine professional competence, noting that his wife, also a lawyer, is more experienced in litigation than he is.

He said he had observed that male lawyers often receive more opportunities for career advancement than their female counterparts, but he does not understand what factors could have informed such disparities.

Other participants noted the absence of formal policies or legislation, specifically supporting women, aside from the federal character principle in employment.

As discussions delved deeper, the dialogue stressed the need for deliberate structures, systems, and policies to promote women into leadership positions.

The Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of JKNewsmedia.com, Joke Kujenya, assessing the issues from a media perspective not- ed that some of the solutions to the issues in focus could stem from the ideas duly stated given that it can be suitably considered.

Highlighting deliberate invisibility, Kujenya said there is need for a combination of structural workplace reforms and proactive self-advocacy, adding that key strategies would focus on improving flexibility, providing targeted mentorship, ensuring pay equity.

She advocated returnships for those re-entering the workforce from antenatal care, redesigning promotion and compensation systems, adopting transparent data driven promotion criteria, and performing regular audits to ensure “equal pay for equal work.”

Kujenya was optimistic that achieving an even 50-50 distribution of men and women across all levels of the legal pro- fession could be possible, even though she noted that it could face significant structural and cultural challenges that make it a longterm goal rather than a near future certainty.

She noted that while gender parity has been reached at the entry level with women often making up more than half of law school graduates, a leaky pipeline persists, resulting in severe underrepresentation of women in senior, equity partner, and leadership positions.

She told the gathering that from what she read on the situation globally, women hold only 30.6 per cent of leadership positions with minimal growth since 2022, while in Nigeria women occupy 4.5 per cent of seats in the National Assembly (NASS).

“As of 2024, the global population consists of approximately 4.09 billion men and 4.05 billion women, with men making up roughly 50.4% of the world’s population compared to 49.6% for women,” Kujenya stated.

Anangwe emphasised that outcomes from the dialogue are expected to inform future advocacy, media framing, and institutional policy recommendations aimed at promoting equitable leadership structures within the legal and governance sectors.

Admitting that the discussion remains ongoing even beyond the physical roundtable, participants harped on the importance of training and mentorship programmes for women, as well as providing female lawyers with equal opportunities.

Olumide Iyanda, Founder/ Chief Executive Officer, Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of QEDNG, agreed that there could be improvements, while urging participants to collectively propose solutions.

These solutions, Iyanda said, should include encouraging law firms to provide support systems that help female lawyers balance professional and domestic responsibilities.

Other participants in the roundtable included legal minds such as Stephen Azubuike; NBA, Lagos chair, Uchenna Akingbade; Winifred Kwentua Aboderin, and the Publisher/Managing Editor of Healthstyleplus Online, Yinka Shokunbi.