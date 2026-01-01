Legal Practitioner Calls For Enduring Democracy In Nigeria

A legal practitioner and human rights activist, Kehinde Idowu, has called for an enduring democracy in Nigeria, one in which human rights are respected and citizens are free to express their views on critical national issues without fear of intimidation.

Speaking in an interview against the backdrop of the violent disruption of a peaceful protest, the Lagos-based lawyer stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to strengthen the protection of citizens’ rights.

He said: “Nigeria’s democracy continues to face recurring tests, none more telling than the frequent confrontations between civic activists and security agents.

“I know this reality all too well, having endured arrests, assaults, and intimidation during peaceful activism.” Idowu explained that his legal career has been rooted in defending the less privileged, challenging unlawful detentions, and confronting abuses of power.

Motivated by the example of the late human rights icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, he said that he joined the National Conscience Party in 2002 and became an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) the following year.

His political engagement, according to him, included contesting for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He recalled that his advocacy efforts gained further structure in 2012 with the co-founding of the Human Rights Defenders and Advocacy Center, now known as the Human Rights Defenders and Access to Justice Advocacy Center (HRDAC). The organisation, he said, addresses human rights violations, corruption, and systemic abuses, while also providing legal support to vulnerable groups.