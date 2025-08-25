Legal Firm Picks Chairman

A law firm, Aluko & Oyebode has appointed Mrs Olubunmi Fayokun as chairman marking a significant leadership change that will take effect from September 1, 2025.

Fayokun who has about 40 years of experience, succeeded Mrs Kofo Dosekun, who is stepping down after a transformative four-year term as the firm’s first female chairman. Also, Dosekun will serve as counsel alongside the firm’s Founding Partner, Gbenga Oyebode.

In a statement by the firm, Fayokun is a seasoned capital markets and M&A lawyer” who has advised on several high-profile transactions across Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors. She is a recognised figure in international legal rankings, including The Legal500 Hall of Fame and the IFLR1000 Women Dealmakers Hall of Fame.

The company also noted that Mrs Adeolu Idowu would become co-managing partner alongside Mrs Joke Aliu. The change follows the conclusion of Mr Reginald Udom’s two-term tenure in that position.

Udom will remain on the firm’s Board in a senior leadership role, having played a key part in expanding its international profile. Idowu brings almost three decades of legal experience, including advisory work across energy, telecommunications, private wealth, and ESG compliance.