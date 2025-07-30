Legal Experts Seek Domestication Of Rotterdam Rules To Protect Importers

Maritime lawyers have called on the Federal Government to do – mesticate the Rotterdam Rules to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian importers in the global trade.

They said that the unified law would attract lots of investment to the country stressing that the Rotterdam Rules was an international treaty that aims to overhaul the legal framework governing maritime transport and the carriage of goods by sea.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Mrs Mfon Usoro, said that Nigeria urged the Federal Government to adopt the Rotterdam Rules in its international shipping activities, noting that this would put Nigerian importers on a more advantageous position in international trade.

According to her, the rule would address the legal relationship between carriers and cargo owners, offering a modernised approach to shipping practices. Usoro explained: “Several countries, including Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Togo, have already ratified the Rotterdam Rules.

However, Nigeria has yet to do so, with some nations hesitating to ratify the convention due to concerns that the rules may favor carriers over cargo owners.”

Usoro stressed that the ratification of the Rotterdam Rules would provide significant benefits, saying that it was important for Nigeria to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach.

She noted that this was due to the country’s current shipping infrastructure and investment climate. which he noted had not been encouraging.

At the 2025 maritime law seminar, organised by the Nigeria Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in Lagos focusing on “Lens into the Future of the Shipping Industry: National and International Perspectives,” Usoro also said that a careful evaluation was crucial to determine whether ratification would serve Nigeria’s interests.

According to her, “the Comité Maritime International (CMI) recognises that political and strategic national interests must be considered when deciding whether to ratify international conventions on the carriage of goods.

“We must ensure not only the political will but also the resources needed to follow through with the Rotterdam Rules, and wait for the majority of large shipping nations to ratify before taking the final step.”

Usoro suggested that, in the interim, Nigeria could selectively adopt certain provisions from the Rotterdam Rules to update its Carriage of Goods by Sea Act.

She explained that this could be done alongside efforts to rectify the current conflict of having two existing laws on the carriage of goods.

She urged the NMLA to engage with this committee and negotiate provisions that might not align with Nigeria’s maritime goals.

Also, Usoro stressed the importance of the Cabotage Act, which was designed to promote domestic shipping capacity and workforce development, adding that the Act could serve as a crucial stepping stone for Nigerian-owned shipping companies aiming to expand into international trade.

She explained that if the regulatory and operational aspects of cabotage were properly enforced, Nigeria could build a robust maritime industry and eventually become a key player in global sea-borne trade.

Also, a former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, stressed the need for Africans to come together to establish a unified law, which will enable African countries trade within themselves, noting that if Africa countries collaborate to establish a unified law that it would also attract lots of investment because there would be uniformity in their operations.

Bello noted: “Europeans are very integrated and their laws are harmonise why African are still in disparative difference which work against our interest and investment.

“If African should come together and unified their business laws then there will be influx of investment.”

Another maritime lawyer, Dr Emeka Akabogu explained that Nigeria’s Carriage of Goods by Sea Act primarily addresses shipping transactions involving cargo movement from one country to another, a process where incidents might occur along the route.

He noted that when such incidents arise, questions about liability and compensation often follow.

According to him, “if cargo is being transported from China to Nigeria, passing through multiple jurisdictions, where exactly should the liability be determined?”