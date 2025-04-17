Legal Definition Of A Woman Is Based On Biological Sex, UK Supreme Court Rules

Share

The UK Supreme Court said that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex. Judges said the “concept of sex is binary” while cautioning that the landmark ruling should not be seen as victory of one side over another Transgender people still have legal protection from discrimination, the court adds.

The Scottish government had argued that transgender people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are entitled to sex-based protections, while For Women Scotland argued they only apply to people that are born female.

For Women Scotland says it’s grateful for the decision after a “long road” of legal battles, while charity Scottish Trans urges people “not to panic”.

The Scottish government says it acted “in good faith” and will work with Westminster to understand the full implications of the ruling, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, broadcaster and trans campaigner India Willoughby has said her heart is broken following this morning’s Supreme Court ruling.

