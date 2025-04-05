Legal Battle Over IBEDC Sale: Court stops firm, ANL from transferring partner’s shares

Share

•Sets May 16 for hearing

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 16, 2025, for the hearing of a suit filed by 86 Gardens Limited against Archlight Nigeria Limited and two others over the alleged unauthorized transfer of shares.

This is even as the controversy surrounding the sale of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited (IBEDC) continues.

Before this, the court presided over by Justice Musa Kakaki, granted an interim injunction restraining Archlight Nigeria Limited from transferring 50 per cent of its equity shareholding to another party.

This order was issued following an ex parte motion moved by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Seni Adio, on behalf of 86 Gardens Limited in the case marked FHC/L/CS/418/2025.

The judge ruled that the interim injunction would remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction.

In seeking the injunction, Adio relied on the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

He submitted supporting documents, including an affidavit by investment analyst Oladipo Lawore and various exhibits.

After reviewing the submissions, Justice Kakaki ruled in favour of 86 Gardens Limited, granting an interim injunction prohibiting Archlight Nigeria Limited from transferring its 50 per cent equity shareholding.

The judge emphasised that this restriction applies until the matter is fully resolved in court.

In its suit, 86 Gardens Limited seeks the court’s determination on several key issues as follows:

“Whether Archlight Nigeria Limited breached a Share Sales Agreement (SSA) by failing to transfer 50 per cent of its equity to 86 Gardens Limited.

“Whether Synergy Attorneys failed in its obligations under a Tripartite Custody Agreement by refusing to release or file share transfer documents with the CAC.

“Whether Synergy Attorneys exhibited a conflict of interest by not registering the transfer of shares as agreed.”

In the alternative, the plaintiff contended that if these questions are answered in the affirmative, the court should mandate Archlight Nigeria Limited to direct Synergy Attorneys to register the share transfer documents with the CAC, order Synergy Attorneys to proceed with the registration of the shares as per the agreement, direct the CAC to accept and process the share transfer forms, award N100 million in general damages against Archlight Nigeria Limited, declare that Synergy Attorneys acted with a conflict of interest by refusing to register the shares, and issued a permanent injunction preventing the sale or transfer of the contested shares to any third party.

The dispute stems from a joint venture agreement between the parties concerning the sale of IBEDC’s controlling stake by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In its argument before the court, 86 Gardens Limited posited that Archlight Nigeria Limited had agreed to transfer 50 per cent of its shares to it upon winning the bid for IBEDC but failed to honour the agreement.

