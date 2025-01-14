Legacy Promo: UBA Rewards Customers With Over N41m

Share

…makes 60 millionaires, gifts N200m

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has distributed over N41.8m in prizes to over 100 lucky customers in its just concluded UBA Legacy Promo series.

The promo, which began last year, was specially designed by the bank to celebrate UBA’s rich legacy spanning over 75 years, as well as its long-standing commitment towards rewarding its loyal customers in a grand style.

The campaign, which was opened to several categories of Account holders including Bumper Account holders, Savings account, Kiddies & Teens Account holders as well as Nextgen account holders, also saw lucky customers winning other consolidation prizes including educational grants.

The winners were announced during the Grand Fi – nale draw of the promo which held at the UBA Head-office, Marina, Lagos last Thursday and was witnessed by members journalists and representatives of relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), among other stakeholders.

In the Savings Account category, ten loyal customers walked away with N1,000,000 each. The lucky winners are: Olonade Funmilayo, Abdullahi Yunusa, Anibueze Augustine Chidozie, Ibironke Adedayo, Gilbert Godswill Pepple, Ekonmene Daniel Leghemo, Oligbo Francis Azuka, Liafeez Adebowale, Abiodun Bolanle Felicia, and Adamu Bappayo.

When contacted over the phone, one of the winners, Mr. Oligbo Francis Azuka, who won N1,000,000 in the savings account category expressed his surprise and excitement, stating that it was totally unexpected.

He was however grateful to the bank for the gesture, adding: “I am deeply grateful and surprised by this reward from UBA. I honestly, didn’t expect this. I really appreciate the fact that UBA recognises me. I am very grateful,” he stated.

The Bumper Category saw 10 people who emerged winners of N1,000,000 each. They are: Emem Christian Thompson, Lateefat Omotayo Waheed, Victoria Oluwaferanmi Adebusoye, Nkechinyere Agnes Okolo, Ibrahim Rabiu, Hammed Akande Idowu, Modester Chiadikobi Nwoke, Ajisafe Folashade Success, Thelma Ndubisi Enajiyerin, and Sunday Obaje.

Share

Please follow and like us: