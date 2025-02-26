Legacy Projects: Minister Hails FERMA For Quality Works

Share

The Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo has praised the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for its high-quality and durable reconstruction work.

Goronyo, who inspected the major maintenance works on the Zuba–Abaji dual carriageway, which has been rerouted to the Dei-Dei-Dakwa Abuja/ Kaduna Junction Road, on Monday said the project would boost economic activities.

According to a statement by the ministry, residents and road users expressed their appreciation for the rehabilitation efforts.

Goronyo urged community members to take ownership of the infrastructure by protecting the road and refraining from activities that could damage it.

He emphasized the need to prevent indiscriminate speed bump installations and to keep drainage systems clear to mitigate flooding, especially during the rainy season.

The minister also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for prioritizing infrastructure development, particularly in the road sector.

FERMA Managing Director Chukwuemeka Agbasi stressed the agency’s continuous efforts to preserve road infrastructure.

He said: “One of our major challenges is ensuring that drainage structures are regularly de-silted to allow for the free flow of water.

“Water is the biggest threat to road longevity, and we are working closely with local communities to keep drainage channels clear.”

Agbasi announced that the agency had acquired new equipment through the support of the Japanese government, and the minister expressed gratitude for this generous contribution and encouraged FERMA staff to utilize the equipment effectively for the nation’s benefit.

