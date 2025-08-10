Legacy FM, The Sound of Now, a privately-owned radio station in Ebonyi State, has suspended its acting General Manager (GM), Godfrey Chikwere.

Sunday Telegraph gathered from sources privy to the development that the decision to suspend Chikwere stems from allegations that repeatedly cast Governor Francis Nwifuru and his policies in an unfavourable light through on-air commentary and social media posts.

Confirming Chikwere’s suspension in a statement issued on Saturday, the station’s management said his conduct breached its code of ethics, leading to his removal.

According to the statement, the public was being swayed to view the governor’s administration favourably, while also accusing Nwifuru’s government of weak communication, underperforming appointees, and an absence of clear policy direction.

The statement read "The management of Legacy FM 95.1, The Sound of Now, hereby suspends the acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, with immediate effect, till further notice. "This is due to unruly behaviour and disobedience to the code of conduct guiding the Legacy FM.



"With such effect, he is hereby directed to hand over all the company property in his position to the next senior officer." New Telegraph gathered that Chikwere further urged the governor to take decisive actions, even if it meant "Stepping on toes," arguing that the present situation had eroded his political support.

Responding, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, condemned the suspended radio executive for what he termed unwarranted attacks on the administration.

In a Friday statement, Uzor dismissed the allegations as baseless, accusing Chikwere of ingratitude toward the governor despite the support he claimed the state government had extended to him. He said, “It is regrettable that despite the radio station thriving only on government support, the supposed helmsman dedicates a greater percentage of the station’s airtime to attack and run down the government whose support has kept his medium afloat. “For the avoidance of doubt, the governor gifted the medium a brand new Changan SUV, donated a brand new transformer that powers the station, constructed the road leading to the broadcasting house.

“But rather than give at least balanced coverage of government activities, it has been turned into a slaughter house of the governor’s genuine development efforts and goodwill, what a way to be ungrateful to good deeds.”

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Ikeuwa Omebeh, also took issue with Chikwere’s remarks about Governor Nwifuru, labelling them “Derogatory and inciting.”

Omebeh said Chikwere had “overstepped his bounds,” adding that his comments were unacceptable and an insult to the collective identity of the people of the state.