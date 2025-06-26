New Telegraph

June 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Left-Wing Democrat Stuns…

Left-Wing Democrat Stuns Former Gov In NY Mayoral Primary

Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race in a stunning upset, as the young, progressive upstart who was virtually unknown when the contest began built a substantial lead over the more experienced but scandalscarred former governor.

Though the race’s ultimate outcome will still be decided by a ranked choice count, Mamdani took a commanding position just hours after the polls closed, reports The Associated Press.

With victory all but assured, Mamdani, a 33-yearold democratic socialist who ran an energetic campaign centered on the cost of living, told supporters, “I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.”

“I will be the mayor for every New Yorker, whether you voted for me, for Governor Cuomo, or felt too disillusioned by a long-broken political system to vote at all,” he said. “I will work to be a mayor you will be proud to call your own.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Man United Step Up Chase For Ndidi; Everton May Pounce
Read Next

Simon Completes Paris FC Move