LEEP: Jobs Must Be Above Minimum Wage, Labour, ILO Tell FG

Share

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have urged the Federal Government to ensure that jobs created under the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) are decent, sustainable, and come with wages above the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

Speaking at the official unveiling and launch of LEEP by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the Aso Villa, the labour unions emphasised that meaningful employment is the “best way” to address the rising tide of social vices such as banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping.

Vanessa Phala, Country Director of the ILO for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, commended the government for envisioning and initiating LEEP.

She, however, stressed the importance of ensuring that jobs created through the programme are not only decent but also adequately remunerated.

“The objective of creating 2.5 million jobs is significant, but I want to strongly emphasise the need to ensure that all these jobs are decent,” she said. “In the context of Nigeria, none of the job holders should be paid below the minimum wage.

“This is not just a launch; it is a commitment to transformation — to transforming lives, unlocking potential, and reshaping the future of work in Nigeria. It marks the beginning of real opportunities for our youth, especially young persons seeking employment, to secure a sustainable livelihood and contribute meaningfully to economic growth and development.”

On behalf of organised labour, NLC President Joe Ajaero warned the government against turning LEEP into a platform for creating casual jobs with paltry wages that cannot sustain workers.

“I pray that it will be a programme that brings sustainable jobs — not casual jobs, not jobs with wages that cannot take workers home,” Ajaero said.

“We need to be involved in what affects us, because we know where it pinches. Programmes designed without the input of workers are not the best.

“I advise all policy formulators to work in coordination with implementers so that we can achieve a level playing field and a successful outcome.”

He also called on State governors to replicate the LEEP initiative in their states, adding that labour would continue to engage and dialogue with the government to ensure a sustainable and conducive working environment for Nigerian workers.

Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Agara, noted that while unemployment is a global issue, the Federal Government is addressing the challenge through various strategies and models.

He assured that all agencies under the Ministry of Labour and Employment are committed to promoting decent jobs, supporting economic growth, creating wealth, and reducing poverty.

He further pledged support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Employment Agenda through skills acquisition and employability training.

“I call on all stakeholders — public, private, and multilateral — to partner with the Ministry under the LEEP umbrella,” Agara said. “Let us pool resources, share intelligence, and unlock opportunities across communities and sectors. Let us do this not for ourselves but for the millions of Nigerians who deserve meaningful and decent jobs.

“Let today mark the beginning of a more inclusive, more empowered, and more resilient Nigerian workforce.”

Share