Chelsea’s title hopes took a hit as they stumbled to a 3–1 defeat against Leeds United, a result that exposed key vulnerabilities and tightened the pressure at the top of the table.
Chelsea were unable to capitalise on the momentum from their recent high-profile victories, falling to a Leeds United side that took full advantage of their defensive vulnerabilities.
Leeds went into the break 2–0 up thanks to early strikes from Jaka Bijol (6′) and Ao Tanaka (43′). Chelsea looked poised for a comeback when Pedro Neto pulled one back five minutes into the second half, but a costly mistake from Tosin Adarabioyo handed Dominic Calvert-Lewin his first Elland Road goal, sealing a memorable win for the hosts.
Maresca named a rotated side after losing Caicedo to suspension, and giving rest to Pedro Neto, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Garnacho, and the recovering Cole Palmer.
The large-scale changes proved costly, as they are now down to 4th, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, on the log.
