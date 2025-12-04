Leeds went into the break 2–0 up thanks to early strikes from Jaka Bijol (6′) and Ao Tanaka (43′). Chelsea looked poised for a comeback when Pedro Neto pulled one back five minutes into the second half, but a costly mistake from Tosin Adarabioyo handed Dominic Calvert-Lewin his first Elland Road goal, sealing a memorable win for the hosts.

Maresca named a rotated side after losing Caicedo to suspension, and giving rest to Pedro Neto, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Garnacho, and the recovering Cole Palmer.

The large-scale changes proved costly, as they are now down to 4th, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, on the log.