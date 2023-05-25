Leeds To Play Man United In Pre-Season Friendly In Oslo

Manchester United and Leeds United might not be in the same division next season but their bitter rivalry is set to continue with the announcement of a pre-season friendly in Oslo.

The two clubs will meet for the first time off English shores on July 12th in the Ullevaal Stadium, with a kick-off time of 5 pm (local time).

The fixture is the first confirmed pre-season game for the Whites, while it is just another game in an already-packed summer for the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag’s side already facing Real Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, and Wrexham, the first three as part of their US tour.

Tickets for the fixture will be available from May 26th to season ticket holders and official club members before going on general sale four days later.

Both clubs share a rich history with the Nordic country, with several Norwegian representing both of the clubs.

On the red side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the lead man in a cast that also features Henning Berg, and Ronny Johnsen amongst other lesser lights, while for Leeds, Erik Baake and Alf-Inge Haaland are the standouts.