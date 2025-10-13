Leeds of Mayor, Abike Dabiri, Others To Lead talks at UK Agritourism Summit

Stakeholders in agriculture, tourism, and diaspora engagement are set to converge in the United Kingdom for the World Agritourism Summit hosted by Xtralarge Farms and resorts Nigeria on October 25.

The summit, themed: “Promoting Sustainable Agriculture Through Tourism,” will take place at D5 Bexleyheath, United Kingdom, and is expected to attract policymakers, investors, and agricultural entrepreneurs from different parts of the world.

Organised by Xtralarge Farms & Resorts Nigeria in collaboration with Xtralarge Global Agritourism Ltd UK, the event has the backing of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Initiative.

Among dignitaries expected at the summit are the Mayor of Leeds, Mrs Abigail Katung Marshal; Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM; Senator Sabi Aliyu, Minister of State For Agriculture and Food Security; Dr Seyi Davids; Akin Akinpelu; and Governor Temitope Akinlade.