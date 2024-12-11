LEDCo, Lagos To Deploy Of 20,000 Smart Solar Lights

Share

…Delivers 6MW Solar Power, 24.5MWh Energy Storage

LEDCo Limited has said that it is partnering with the Lagos State Government for the implementation of a landmark Solar Street Lighting Project.

It stated that the new project will see the deployment of 20,000 units of LEDCo’s state-of-the-art NightSUN, an all-in-one solar light across Lagos.

According to it, each NightSUN unit integrates advanced technology, including smart monitoring systems, GPS tracking, and a robust 10-year warranty, ensuring reliability and efficient operation.

It added that the project will deliver 6MW of renewable solar power and 24.5MWh of energy storage, further enhancing public safety, urban mobility, and the sustainability of Lagos State’s energy infrastructure, while reducing Lagos State’s carbon footprint.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Head of Media Relations, LEDCo Ltd, Oluwatoyin Jegede.

According to the statement, the agreement for the Solar Street Lighting Project was formally signed by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, and by the Executive Director (ED), LEDCo Ltd, Ms Fatimata Abiola-Odunowo, on behalf of the company.

Abiola-Odunowo said the initiative marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards achieving energy-neutral goals, aligning with the THEMES agenda of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which prioritises sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

She said: “By deploying cutting-edge technology and renewable energy solutions, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more energy-efficient future. This partnership exemplifies LEDCo’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting Lagos State’s leadership in innovative urban infrastructure.

“Our firm promises to deliver world-class energy solutions that drive innovation, sustainability, and economic development.

“This transformative project builds on LEDCo’s long-standing partnership with Lagos State, which began in 2018. Over the years, LEDCo has supported the government’s energy-neutral ambitions through the deployment of innovative energy efficiency solutions.

Abiola-Odunowo said the solar street lighting project represented a bold step forward in Lagos State’s efforts towards integrating renewable energy into its critical infrastructure and pledged LEDCo’s commitment towards delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

According to the statement, the signing ceremony was witnessed by senior officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, including the Permanent Secretary, Engr (Mrs) Abiola Kosegbe; the General Manager of the Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr K.A.T. Balogun; the Head of Legal, LSEB, Mrs Adetokunbo Ladega; and the Head of Legal, MEMR, Mrs Catherine Bello. Also in attendance was Chief Executive Officer, LEDCo Ltd, Otunba AbdulRahman Abiola-Odunowo.

