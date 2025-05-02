LeBron James Unsure Of LA Lakers Future

Share

LeBron James has admitted he is unsure about his future. James was speaking after his 22nd NBA season concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit.

The 40-year-old refused to provide any hints, after recording 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in their 103–96 loss to Minnesota.

“I don’t have the answer to that,” James responded after he was asked how long he would continue to play. “Something I’ll sit down with my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it, and see what happens.

“Just have conversations with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest.”

James’ remarks will leave Lakers fans waiting for the top scorer in NBA history to make a decision. “It’s up to me if I’m going to continue to play, or how long I’m going to continue to play,” James added.

