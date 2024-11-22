LeBron James Announces Break From Social Media

Share

The National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar, LeBron James has announced he is taking a break from social media, citing concerns over the “Negative” coverage prevalent in the United States (US) media.

Despite the substantial following of approximately 212 million across his Instagram and X accounts, James announced his decision following a post shared by Rich Kleiman, the long-time agent of NBA star, Kevin Durant.

Kleiman expressed his views on social media, saying, “With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of the national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes.

“I for one find it all a waste of breath.”James resonated with this sentiment, sharing the post with a supportive comment: “AMEN!!”

Following that, the 39-year-old confirmed his break from social media, saying, “And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care.”

This isn’t the first time James has taken a step back from social media; he has previously done so to focus on his basketball commitments. Recently, during a discussion about the Lakers’ exciting win over Utah, where rookie Dalton Knecht had a standout performance, James hinted at his frustrations with online criticism. While acknowledging Knecht’s talent from his collegiate career at Tennessee, James remarked, “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time. They say I lie about everything. So what am I now? I’ve been said it. I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot.”

