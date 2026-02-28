Lebara Launch Boosts Nigeria’s Telecom Expansion, Job Creation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, February 28, congratulated Lebara Nigeria on its official launch.

Tinubu described the milestone as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy and its future as a leading technology and investment destination in Africa.

The President disclosed this in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is a significant economic driver, with a 5.78 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3 2025 and an overall contribution of over 14 per cent to the nation’s GDP,” he said.

The President also commended the leadership and partners of Lebara Nigeria, including Mrs Teniola Stuffman, the Chief Executive, for their commitment to expanding telecommunications access, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure.

He acknowledged that investments of this nature are critical to deepening financial inclusion, enabling innovation, and accelerating economic growth.

Tinubu also acknowledged the presence and support of the British High Commission, represented by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Johny Baxter, whose participation shows the enduring economic and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The President stated that such collaborations reflect Nigeria’s openness to responsible foreign investment and strategic global partnerships.

He also recognised the contributions of the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, and advisory board members for their leadership, expertise, and belief in Nigeria’s growth potential.

Tinubu stated further that initiatives like Lebara Nigeria contribute meaningfully to job creation, youth empowerment, enterprise development, and broader economic diversification.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a stable, transparent, and investment-friendly environment where innovation and private enterprise can thrive, while wishing Lebara Nigeria continued success as it begins commercial operations and encourages continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.