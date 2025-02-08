Lebanon Announces Formation Of New Govt, Pledges Reforms

Share

Following the devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Republic of Lebanon has announced the formation of a new government amid the United States (US) intervention in the process and step intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds.

The newly-elected Prime Minister of the country, Nawaf Salam who spoke at the presidential palace on Saturday said the 24-member cabinet would prioritise financial reforms, reconstruction and the implementation of a United Nations (UN) resolution seen as a cornerstone to stability on the Lebanese border with Israel.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming after more than three weeks of talks with rival political parties in Lebanon, where government posts are parcelled out according to sects and days of deadlock over the Shi’ite Muslim ministers, usually named by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shi’ite ally Amal.

However, Washington has pushed back against Hezbollah’s sway in any new government.

US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said on Friday that the US considered Hezbollah’s involvement in the new cabinet a red line and thanked Israel for dealing devastating blows to the group, in a controversial statement that sparked protests in Lebanon.

The cabinet is now charged with drafting a policy statement – a broad outline of the upcoming government’s approach and priorities and will then need a vote of confidence from Lebanon’s parliament to be fully empowered.

