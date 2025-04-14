Leave Tinubu Alone, Let’s Debate Lagos-Calabar Highway – Umahi

Share

Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has urged critics of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to leave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of the conversation and instead engage him directly in a debate.

Speaking on Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Calabar section of the highway, Umahi said he takes full responsibility for the coastal highway and all other major road projects undertaken by the current administration.

“I take responsibility for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects under this administration. Those criticizing President Tinubu should leave him alone and come for a debate with me. I am ready to engage anyone,” the Minister said.

Umahi explained that the decision to construct the roads using concrete is aimed at ensuring durability and long-term sustainability. According to him, concrete roads are more resilient and are expected to last significantly longer than asphalt roads.

Although he acknowledged that the Federal government has yet to make payments to the contractors handling the project, Umahi emphasized that the road must be delivered within three years.

On his part, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu who also represented President Tinubu at the event expressed excitement that the highway project is becoming a reality during his tenure.

He commended President Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Works for their boldness in taking difficult decisions despite criticism.

He noted that the road will unlock new economic opportunities for residents along the project corridor and facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Governor Otu assured that his administration would closely monitor the progress of the construction from start to finish. “We will not rest until the project is successfully completed,” he pledged.

In an interview, the Federal Controller of Works in Cross River State, Yinka Onafuye, said his responsibility is to ensure that all remedial works on Federal roads in the State are effectively executed, depending on available resources.

“Regarding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, my duty is to supervise the Cross River section with utmost diligence. I will ensure that the work meets all required standards and specifications. I’ll be working closely with the contractors on-site to ensure successful delivery,” he said.

