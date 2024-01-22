Leave Rivers Politics, Confront Kidnappers Terrorising FCT – CUPP Tells Wike

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike to brace up and confront the challenges of banditry and kidnappings spreading across the nation’s capital instead of distracting himself with local politics in Rivers State.

The CUPP, which made the call via a statement issued by Chief Peter Ameh, its National Secretary on Monday in Abuja, charged the minister to prioritize service to FCT residents which is the core mandate handed to him by President, Bola Tinubu.

The opposition group also accused Wike of allocating most of the time he would have expended as FCT Minster to his personal ambition of displacing a constitutionally elected governor.

They faulted Wike’s alleged ambition to remain as the de-facto leader of Rivers State politics which elapsed by effluxion of time on May 29, 2023.

The statement read thus: “The Coalition of United Political Parties is greatly dismayed by the lackadaisical, nonchalant, and distractive attitude being exhibited by the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, towards the security of lives and property of residents of Abuja.

“Succinctly put, he has been away without leave struggling to remain as the apex political leader in his home state of Rivers in the name, of securing his political base while the Federal Capital Territory is under the siege of rampaging, cold-hearted and killer kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists who have shown no regards for human lives.

“In the past few days, innocent and promising young lives have been lost in a very gruesome manner through the hands of these evil men who have continued to make outrageous and near impossible demands before the release of their captives.

“Seven hundred million naira is no mean sum to raise, except for those who may have had their names mentioned in the Forbes rich list.

“CUPP believes that the Hon. Minister, having been drowned in his distractions, has forgotten that effective governance entails the security of lives and properties, which are perhaps the most important building blocks for a peaceful and flourishing society.

“CUPP hereby demands a hands-on deck approach by the Hon. Minister, devoid of the distraction of power play and supremacy he is currently embroiled with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara because a capital city under siege like FCT requires a devoted leadership and seminal decision-making to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

“CUPP also knows that when a leader is interfaced in incidental diversions during a turbulent time as we have in FCT, it raises serious doubts as to the FCT minister’s commitment to serve as minister, consequences of which are the galloping insecurity everywhere in and around FCT.

“CUPP is most concerned by the report making the rounds in the dailies that some diplomatic missions concerned by the frequent security breaches in FCT are seriously considering relocating their Embassies and High Commissions to Lagos which shows the erosion of public trust in your administration, and which also ring a bell at the international scene about the safety of investments of potential investors who most likely will be put off, being fearful of bringing their hard-earned money into Nigeria, thereby affecting the potential and general economic growth of our dear nation.

“CUPP hereby advises the Hon. Minister to prioritize service to FCT residents which is the core mandate handed down by President Tinubu, rather than the distraction of allocating most of the time he would have expended as FCT Minster to his personal ambition of displacing a constitutionally elected governor, and remaining as the de-facto leader of Rivers State politics which elapsed by effluxion of time on 29 May, 2023.”