Leave Disrespectful Atalanta, Udeze Tells Lookman As Striker Hits Back At Coach

Former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta this summer after the club’s coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, blamed him for their UEFA Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Atalanta were eliminated from the competition after losing 5-2 on aggregate to the Belgian side. The second leg, played on Tuesday, ended 3-1 in favour of Club Brugge as Lookman missed a penalty in the 60th minute.

Coach Gasperini later publicly blamed him for the team’s failure to advance. Udeze, upset by the coach’s remarks, was blunt in his response.

“He should just pack his bags and leave Atalanta this summ e r , ” U d e z e s a i d . “ T h e club doesn’t want him anymore.” Lookman later responded to Gasperini’s comments on social media.

He expressed his disappointment, saying he has always put the team first and only took the penalty because the designated taker allowed him to.

“It saddens me to write a statement like this, especially because of what we have achieved as a team and a city,” Lookman wrote.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. “This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

