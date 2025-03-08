Leave Akpabio Out Of Udom’s EFCC Investigation, APC Tells PDP

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to leave the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, out of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission investigation being carried out on the former governor.

The ruling party spoke on Saturday in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka in Abuja.

Recalls that the PDP had accused the President of the Senate of instigating EFCC to probe the former Akwa Ibom governor, saying such probe was to discredit the party.

However responding to the claim, APC said, “In its characteristic absurdness, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that it was privy to “a well-oiled scheme” by Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, to “compromise a section of the media to engage in smear campaign through circulation of falsehood and misrepresentations against Udom Emmanuel, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State,” as part of efforts to “discredit the PDP.

“It is rather comical that the PDP thinks itself capable of being discredited, when it knows quite well there is absolutely nothing left of it that can be discredited, even by the most strenuous effort.

“The PDP has done a fantastic job of stripping itself bare of purpose and prestige, and needs no help from anyone, certainly not in the calibre of the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

“The PDP offered no iota of information to substantiate its madcap allegation.

“To be clear, the President of the Senate has no involvement in any smear campaign or in instigating the country’s anti-graft agencies against Udom Emmanuel.

“The PDP and Udom Emmanuel must know that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are agencies with wide statutory powers to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption in our country.

“If Udom Emmanuel has been invited by the agencies, he should quietly go and answer to the allegations.

“It is not, and should not become, an occasion for PDP to cast lots or go berserk about imagined political foes they allege may be behind the allegations.

“Public officials from across political parties and the private sector have faced scrutiny by anti-graft agencies. Udom Emmanuel’s case cannot and must not be an exception.

“The former Governor should only be concerned about answering the allegations and clearing his name.

“You would think that decrepit PDP would keep itself usefully occupied in search of therapy for its self-inflicted paralysis, and finding a courageous Volunteer Aspirant to fly its tattered flag in the November, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

“The PDP and Udom Emmanuel should leave the President of the Senate out of their hot mess. Senator Akpabio remains laser-focused on weaving a strong legislative pillar of support for the bold and transformative reform agenda of our determined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

