Leave Akpabio Alone, Edo APC Women Tell Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was on Friday, March 14, urged by the Edo State women to leave the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, alone.

The women in a solidarity match at the premises of Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benin City said, Senator Akpoti Uduaghan’s suspension was not as a result of any sexual harassment but as a result of her disobedience to Senate rules.

Speaking to Journalists, the Edo South All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman leader and former Council boss of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council, Itohan Edokpolor, advised Natasha to comport herself and be obedient to the rules of the house rather than whipping up unnecessary emotions.

According to her, ” Our Women should comport themselves in a way and manner that will be respected by men and shouldn’t bring out their waywardness to the public and ridicule the dignity of other women.

“Natasha is not the only woman in the Senate. There are other women who are there, and they have been comporting themselves in responsible manners.

“Even the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was in the Senate, and all the years she spent in the house, there were never issues of sexual harassment.

“Likewise other women who were in the senate. This is the first time Senator Natasha is going to the Senate, she should not use her attitude to stop other women from having the opportunity of coming to the Senate.”

They, therefore, implored Natasha to apologize to the House.

“Natasha should comport herself and apologize to the Senate so that they can reduce her suspension to a minimum duration of what is allowed in the Senate rules.”

It would be recalled that the Coalition of Civil Society Organization and Concerned Edo women had earlier led a peaceful protest calling for an impartial investigation into the claim of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

