November 22, 2025
Leather Boots Trending As Party Footwear

I t is evident that leather boots are not African but globalisation has made these western footwear an all cultures casual trend.

The boots that are common for Nigeria’s humid weather are ankle length boots, but presently, the thigh-hig boots and the knee-length boots are the rave among young fashionistas.

At the just concluded GTCO Fashion Weekend, ladies who rocked the leather boots were uncountable. It was like a parade of ‘who wore the boots better’.

They didn’t show up in boots because the weather was cold but because the event calls for a fashion showoff and boots gets the attention.

If you are having mixed feelings about slaying in boots, it is trending presently, just find the outfit that fits and slay.

