LEARNOVATE: Oando Foundation to spend over N1bn on schools projects to bolster education

Oando Foundation (OF), an independent charity organisation established by Oando Plc (Nigeria’s leading energy company), to support the Federal Government in achieving its Universal Basic Education (UBE) goal, has disclosed that it has earmarked over N1 billion to execute its 2025 Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE-FLIP) projects in various Nigerian schools across the country in a bid to scale up, impacts and deepen the quality of nation’s education initiatives.

In particular, since 2011, the Oando Foundation has educated over one million indigent and vulnerable children across economically marginalised communities, investing $14 million across 90 communities, in 170 education-focused projects.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos to unveiled the Oando Foundation’s Education Footprint for Nigerian schools, the Head, Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh explained that the 2025 LEARNOVATE-FLIP projects expected to gulp over N1 billion, is part of the larger strategic outlook 2023-2027 plan meant to prioritize innovation in education to promote equality and improve learning in school children and youth which is expected to realize over one million direct beneficiaries targeted across primary and other educational levels in the country.

Uduimoh stated that the Foundation’s 2025 strategic objectives includes;

(1) Learning: 100 per cent completion foundational learning pilot in 80 schools. •Disseminate results and evidence to key sector actors for scale.

•Launch school STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths) project targeting teacher capacity, strengthening in basic sciences innovation lab and young student innovation competition in 30 schools.

•Scale LEARNOVATE SEED project: Early child care intervention in 15 schools.

•Commence implementation Project Zero: targeting 150,000 Out-of-School children in partnership with Lagos State over three years. (2) Planet: Implement Clean-Our-World (COW) Project Phase V. •Scale Climate Action Program to Delta and Abuja States. •Launch Green Youth Upskilling program to provide youths with green skills and mentorship support to help secure economic opportunities in clean energy. •Award 5 Seed innovators with scalable ed-tech and green solutions.

(3) Partnerships & Advocacy: •Execute partnership with OXFAM for Climate Action Program. •Renew partnership with SUMITOMO Chemical for Clean-Our-World Project Phase V. •Strengthen Organized Private Sector (OPS): Coordination mechanism through PSAG to improve funding and delivery of basic education. •Participate in relevant local and international education sector related engagements.

Uduimoh said, “On the question on the funding, I just want to say that our budget this year, though our operations on our programs is way way over a billion naira and I know that that cost is significantly going to increase beyond that because we know what the economy is and the fluctuations in our currency.”

