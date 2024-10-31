Learn To Practice Digital Hygiene, Expert Urges Nigerians

Share

In today’s digital age, it is crucial to develop healthy online habits, according to Dr. Olayinka Jinunoh, a seasoned psychologist and mental health advocate.

Digital hygiene refers to the practice of adopting safe, healthy, and mindful habits when using digital devices, social media, and the internet.

Just as personal hygiene involves actions to maintain physical health, digital hygiene focuses on maintaining mental well-being, cybersecurity, and productivity in a connected world.

In essence, practicing digital hygiene helps individuals maintain a balance between their online and offline lives, protect their mental health, and safeguard their privacy.

It encourages mindful, intentional use of technology rather than being overwhelmed by it. She emphasised the need for Nigerians to be mindful of their social media use, stressing the importance of “digital hygiene” to maintain mental well-being and emotional stability.

“The importance of social media detox lies in its ability to help people maintain mental clarity and emotional balance. “Constant online engagement can lead to stress, anxiety, and information overload.

Taking intentional breaks allows the mind to reset, stay focused, and remain mentally alert.” She noted that with the increasing influence of social media on people’s personal and professional lives, there is an urgent need to find balance.

“Social media platforms are designed to be addictive, and excessive use can negatively im – pact not only productivity but also self-esteem,” she explained. Dr. Jinunoh advocated for the conscious practice of self-care in digital spaces.

“It’s essential to set boundaries for screen time, mute notifications that aren’t critical, and limit exposure to content that triggers emotional distress. Social media is a powerful tool, but it should be used responsibly,” she said.

She further explained that practicing digital hygiene involves curating one’s online interactions, managing screen time, and disconnecting when necessary.

“A digital detox doesn’t mean abandoning social media entirely but rather using it in a way that promotes healthy engagement. We must take steps to protect our mental health in a connected world.”

Dr. Jinunoh urged individuals to also focus on nurturing real-life relationships and offline activities, such as spending time with family, exercising, or pursuing hobbies.

“When we make time for these activities, we create a more balanced life and reduce the negative effects of excessive screen time,” she added.

As part of her recommendations, she encouraged Nigerians to adopt daily practices like meditation, journaling, and regular exercise to manage stress and maintain overall well-being. She concluded by stressing that prioritising mental health in the digital age is no longer optional.

She said: “We must all become intentional about our digital habits to protect ourselves from burnout and mental fatigue.”

