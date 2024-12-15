Learn To Live Life Of Humility, Honesty, Anglican Vicar Counsels Leaders

Share

The Vicar & Archdeacon, Molete Archdeaconry of the Diocese of Ibadan, Ven. Olusegun Faleye has urged clergymen and Nigerian leaders in general, to learn to be humble, moderate, selfless and honest in their callings to encourage upcoming ones to live a holy life, thus encouraging the masses to live righteous lifestyles.

In his sermon at the St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan on Sunday, in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Faleye, who deplored the socio-political and economic downturn in Nigeria, preached against impersonation and dishonesty, noting that whatever one becomes in life or accumulated on earth, is just temporal.

The Christian lawyers among the congregants who were addressed in the sermon included: the Vice Chairman of the Ibadan NBA Branch, Mr Kehinde Oyewale, who led other lawyers including Prof. John Akintayo (Dean of the Faculty, of Law, University of Ibadan, who is also a former Chairman of the Branch); Pa Mathew Adepoju (NBA Patron); Mr Olayinka Esan (ex-Chairman); Mr Ademola Ademidun, Mr Yomi Aliu (SAN), and the Chief Registrar, Mrs. Ogunrin, who represented the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, among others.

The Vicar counselled leaders in general on the tenets and advantages of being honest, not being proud; and refraining from impersonation just like John the Baptist did in the Bible when he was applauded for many great things he did and so was asked by the people whether he was the Christ that was being expected.

“He said, ‘I am not the Christ you are expecting. I am just His forerunner. As you are honouring me when Christ comes, you will see that I cannot even unbuckle His sandals”.

Reading from the Book of John Chapter 1, verses 19-28, the Vicar said, “John just came to fulfil his role as forerunner, fore bearer and herald of Christ. He was the official messenger of Christ. Many of us who are Men of God arrogate to ourselves what we are not. Some even present themselves as Christ himself.

“We should learn to be humble. Many of us Pastors, GOs, Reverends, Apostles, and Band bishops believe that younger ones must be suppressed and not allowed to grow if they perform well.

“Whenever any miracle is done, be it real or fake, all radio stations must air it; all television stations must broadcast it. Some will even preach and when the congregants don’t clap for them, they compel them to clap. All this is profane.

“John in the Bible tells us that all the things we run after in life are just temporal. So, as leaders, we should always live an exemplary life of honesty, humility, love, and transparency, while also encouraging others to live”, Faleye urged.

The Vicar, therefore, hinted of some signs of end-time which everybody must be wary of, among them: “age of technology; the spread of the gospel; environmental challenges including climate change and even COVID-19; fake miracles, as well as, lovelessness”.

