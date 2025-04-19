Learn Skills To Better Your Lives – Ndiwari

Share

Bulodisiye Ndiwari, Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, has called on youths in Bayelsa to acquire life skills that will make them productive to themselves and society.

Speaking during a one-day summit organized in Yenagoa by Search for Common Ground, with support from the European Union in partnership with the Yenagoa Local Government, Ndiwari advised youths to shun cultism and crime, warning that “crime has no retirement benefit or gratuity.”

He said: “Our youths should stay away from drugs and cultism. These things that you engage in, there is no retirement benefit in them. There is also no gratuity, and when you are past your prime, those using you will dump you and you will suffer. So, I think they should consider trade and life skills.”

Ndiwari emphasized that the government was working to ensure that youths are meaningfully engaged. “We, as a government, are putting things in place and will soon unveil them so we can redirect the energy of our youths toward productive ends. They should not be tools in the hands of people trying to build empires unknown to the government.”

He expressed hope that at the end of the summit, “the youths, CDC chairmen, traditional rulers, community and women leaders gathered here will return home better informed on conflict resolution and how to report issues for prompt government intervention. They should not resort to self-help now that they’ve been enlightened.”

Ndiwari commended Search for Common Ground for its efforts, noting the importance of partnering with the organization to promote peace in the region. He thanked them for training youths and improving manpower, stating, “We will leverage the successes recorded and continue the process with home-grown solutions.”

He added, “This shouldn’t just be another intervention that comes and goes. We want to work with those trained to ensure the impact is sustained.”

Also speaking, Francis Opumoni, Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State Governor on Security and Coordinator of the Community Safety Corps, who represented Governor Douye Diri, revealed that scavengers are being arrested across the state due to the menace they pose.

“Scavenging has become a problem not just in Bayelsa but nationwide. In the past few days, our boys have been arresting scavengers because they’ve turned into a menace. Even my house was vandalized by them,” he said.

He added that there is an executive order in place to back the arrests and urged residents to always report suspicious activities.

Commending Search for Common Ground, he said, “They’ve helped raise awareness and reduce criminality. Even if they exit, we hope the collaboration continues. The state government will provide necessary support to sustain these efforts.”

Sunny Dada, Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator for Search for Common Ground, expressed satisfaction with the impact so far. “Some of the community challenges have existed for decades, and while 18 months of intervention can’t solve everything, we are seeing immediate results. Others will come in the long term.”

He emphasized the importance of sustaining the structures put in place. “We’ve established early warning systems in 66 communities. These should be integrated into community governance structures. Some communities have already begun using them to influence policy.”

He called on community leaders to protect livelihood projects, noting they are funded by EU taxpayers, not the Nigerian government. “We have 15 skill acquisition programmes. Youths should register through their CPA Chairmen—no payments required. In some communities, training has already begun.”

Walson Ebi Benjamin, who represented Ekpetiama Clan in Gbarain Kingdom, highlighted some peculiar challenges facing the area, including herders grazing, chieftaincy tussles, drug abuse, cultism, land disputes, and exploitative practices by oil companies.

“The NDLEA licensed us to operate but doesn’t sell the drugs to us, leaving many youths on the streets and some mentally unstable,” he said.

He urged security agencies to station their personnel within the clan to ensure quick access to help and a reduction in crime.

Share