Learn Skills, Engage In Helpful Businesses, Remi Tinubu Urges RHI Scholars

…pays N47 million as 3rd tranche of natn’l scholarships

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has encouraged the beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) scholars to learn skills and engage in helpful businesses in the course of their studies.

She told the 47 beneficiaries to always think out of the box to maximise the opportunity given them, saying:

“Look for what you can do to earn extra income and that it will not affect your studies. Learn a skill that can help you”.

“To those of you who have started a business, though it maybe small, keep at it and you will earn more”.

The First Lady who assured that the Initiative was committed to ensuring the successful completion of the education of its 47 Scholars, said this during the Mid-term assessment and interactive session with the Scholars of its RHI National Scholarship Programme (NASP) Tertiary Education.

According to a release by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady assured the Scholars that no matter the duration of their course of study, the RHI would ensure it provides the scholarship for their successful completion.

“This is a scheme that we have to continue, this is not about politics, it is about peoples’ lives. Just like in the past when I gave out scholarships, I want to ask you what do you also add to the table?

“You can grow and you can also look for extra things that you can do that can raise money for you and will not hinder your studies.”

“We have given you two years of grace and some of you have two more years to complete your studies so we have a lot to do, so we pray that the President will have a second term so that we continue.”

“It is not about the number, but it is about raising good and successful students that would be productive and add something to the table.

“We started in 2023. We want to know how you are faring and also advise you on how to move ahead. It is good that you are all still in school. It is more than that. What have you done with the first and second tranche?”

The Interactive session also had the Wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of the RHI Hajia Nana Shettima speak to the Scholars on the uniqueness of the opportunity given them urging them to stay focused especially as formal education was pivotal.

In her remarks, the Wife of the Imo State Governor and National Secretary of the RHI Barr. Chioma Uzodinma advised the Scholars who have started small businesses to cultivate the culture of saving and always believe in themselves.

Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Amb Olufolake Abdulrazaq urged those who do not have a flair to be entrepreneurs to explore being assistants to Lecturers and other Scholars in research.

The DG/CEO of NITDA Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi pointed out that the RHI National Scholarship Programme was more than a scholarship but a life changing process.

He explained that with the new laptops given, they could visit the NITDA website to know how they could be assisted by the organisation to get more information technology skills and opportunities.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, while updating the gathering about the various scholarships and bursary programmes of the Ministry noted that President Bola Tinubu had and would always prioritize education and youth matters.

“A pathway of unlimited opportunities has been open for you and the countless other beneficiaries of the RHI/NASP and other programmes.

“We have given about N4 billion worth of scholarships to about 8,535 students in the last two years alone. Over 500,000 students across the country have benefited from the loan fund, with about 100 billion naira disbursed.

“You don’t pay back until after you graduate, finish NYSC, and get a job, and even then only a maximum of 10% of your salary.”

He acknowledged the focus on STEM fields among the beneficiaries.

“Fifty-five percent of the 47 scholars today are in STEM fields such as medicine, nursing, engineering, animal