Learn From Nigerian Artists, Kanye West Tells American Rappers

Popular American rapper Kanye West has urged his colleagues to learn from Nigerian afrobeats artists, Jewish investors, as well as Chinese and Indian tech gurus.

Speaking in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, West criticised American rappers, claiming they often lack understanding of the legal and business aspects of music and rely on foreigners for assistance in those areas.

He said, “None of these n*ggas (rappers) are as smart as me. I can’t say for at the least, the tech dudes. That’s some other sh*t. But artists are dumb, bro. It’s like, they can’t even f*cking count, bro. Jewish people and lawyer run their whole sh*t (businesses) like the contracts, the setups etc.

“Okay, go and ask them to run a whole record label without a Jewish person, I will take back what I had to say. Go and set up your whole TV network, make it run, no Jewish investor let me see how that works.

“Until motherf*ckers can really get their stuff together like the Nigerians, the Chinese, the Jewish or like the tech Indian or some sh*t, everything I’m saying counts.”

