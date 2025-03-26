LEAP Africa, Mastercard Foundation Task Stakeholders On Youth Employment, Workforce

Share

LEAP Africa, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, restates its commitment to enable young people across Africa to access dignified and fulfilling work through the Mastercard Foundation Associates Programme.

This was stated at a networking event in Lagos, to advance the impact of the Mastercard Foundation Associates Programme.

Over the past year, the Mastercard Foundation Associates Program has facilitated the placement of over 1,200 Mastercard Foundation Program Associates across 15 countries in Africa, including South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Zambia.

Organized alongside Jobberman and other implementing partners, the event brought together Mastercard Foundation Associates, employers, programme implementers, and key stakeholders to review progress, explore sustainability strategies, and discuss innovative approaches to enhancing workforce readiness and creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people in Africa.

The unemployment crisis affecting young people in Africa remains a critical challenge, with over 10 million young people entering the workforce annually, yet only a fraction securing formal employment. Many lack the skills needed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic job market, creating a significant talent gap.

