LEAP Africa Hosts Social Innovators Programme Awards At W’Africa Deal Summit

LEAP Africa successfully hosted the 11th edition of its Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) at the prestigious West Africa Deal Summit, held in Lagos.

This year’s event, themed “Actions to Deepen Catalytic Capital in West Africa,” attracted thought leaders, impact investors, and social innovators from across the region, all focused on advancing catalytic solutions to critical social challenges in West Africa.

The Social Innovators Programme, a LEAP Africa initiative celebrates young changemakers by equipping them with essential skills and resources to establish sustainable social enterprises.

About 20 social innovators from across Africa were welcomed into the programme, marking another milestone in LEAP Africa’s commitment to fostering impactful, longterm social change.

This transformative journey culminates in an annual conference and awards ceremony that honours participants’ achievements.

A pivotal point at the conference this year was the breakfast meeting with Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson of the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing, where she addressed participants’ questions emphasising the critical importance of embedding social equity and local insights into their enterprises.

