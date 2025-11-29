Leaky Spurs Host Inconsistent Fulham Amid Growing Crisis

At risk of a torturous third straight defeat in all competitions, a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur host an inconsistent Fulham in Saturday night’s Premier League London derby.

The Lilywhites were on the wrong end of an eight-goal extravaganza with Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, whereas the Cottagers came out on the right side of a 1-0 score line against Sunderland last weekend.

Shipping goal after goal since the international break came to an end, Tottenham have conceded once every 20 minutes on average over their last two games of football, during which Arsenal and PSG have run riot against the leaky Europa League holders.

Thomas Frank’s men did little wrong on the attacking front at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, but they were outgunned by a Vitinha inspired PSG side, as the Portuguese midfielder’s hat-trick propelled the Champions League winners to a tremendous 5-3 victory.

Spurs’ showing in the French capital was still a vast improvement on their previous Premier League affair the 4-1 North London derby humbling at the hands of Arsenal but four losses and just one win from their last six games paints a bleak picture indeed.

However, the ninth placed hosts are only three points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table, and for all of the justified concerns about their build-up play or lack of 10 goals in their last four matches is nothing to be scoffed at.