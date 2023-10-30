Leaked Voice Note Of Face Of Beauty CEO Surfaced Online

A leaked voice note of the Face of Beauty CEO, Patience Egbor has surfaced online hours after he called out his estranged husband on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Egbor called out her ex-husband, Mr Peter for abandoning her and their children, saying when she tries to get in touch with him, he sends as low as N2K to her for food.

Following the allegations, her ex-husband broke his silence, saying everything she said was untrue.

However, a leaked voice note that finds its way online sheds more light on their marriage saga.

In the leaked chat she admitted that her ex-husband sends up to N60K and more for their children’s welfare.

The Face of Beauty CEO could be heard condemning her estranged husband for reducing their feeding allowance over allegations of being too much.

Patience Egbor further bragged about how her ex-husband met her rich but suddenly saw her extravagant spending as a problem.

“I chatted with you and said do you know you’ve not sent N50K for the children’s food, you used to send that kind of money when you want to buy things for the children. if your children are sick, you sent more than N60K.

“But when it comes to food, you told me to say dem tell you to say money wey you dey send for food too much,” she said in part.

Watch the video below: