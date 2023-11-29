New Telegraph

November 29, 2023
Leaked: Mohbad’s Father Allegedly Charging N10-15K For Interview Surface Online

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has been exposed on how he charged N10-15k before granting interviews about his son’s death.

It would be recalled that after the sudden demise of Mohbad, Mr Aloba has been granted a series of interviews about the death of his son, his wife, and their son, Liam.

However, a leaked audio shared on the page of the popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover, alleged that Joseph Aloba charged interviewers the sum of N10,000 and N15,000 before he granted an interview.

New Telegraph also gathered that Joseph Aloba allegedly signed a contract with  African TV over the death of his son after they connived and opened a fake foundation in Mohbad’s name to collect money from people.

Listen to the audio;

