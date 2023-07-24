Leaked Documents: Group Asks Ndiomu To Stop Harassing PAP Staff

A group known as the Niger Delta Civil Servants Congress (NDCSC) has advised the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) to desist from harassing PAP’s staff following the leakage of confidential documents by the amnesty office.

NSCDC in a statement signed in Rivers State, Port Harcourt on Monday by its Convener, Wisdom Bonfieme, asked the PAP’s boss to accept responsibility for what he described as an embarrassing leakage instead of subjecting employees of the office to unfair treatment.

Bonfieme lamented that Ndiomu resorted to confiscating the mobile phones of workers subjecting innocent employees to pain and a harsh working environment.

Bonfieme said his group would be forced to officially report the matter to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) if he fails to apologise to the workers.

The statement read ” lWe have a painful circular with us which suggests that Ndiomu actually stopped members of staff from using their phones in the programme’s premises.

“We call on Ndiomu to behave as a leader and accept the responsibility for the leakage. He shouldn’t push his shortcomings to his innocent members of staff serving our fatherland.

“Some members of staff who spoke with us on grounds of anonymity expressed sadness at the development and how the environment is being run high-handedly and that they work in a hostile environment

‘We read reports by groups, who accused Ndiomu of leaking the documents to support his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming Bayelsa election.

“But that is not our concern, our concern is for Ndiomu to accept his lapses and stop intimidating Nigerian workers with soldiers”.

“We call on Ndiomu to offer an unreserved apology to Nigerian Workers, especially its civil Service lest we write to the Labour Unions to seek justice”.