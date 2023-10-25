Leaked Chat: Real Reason Tonto Dikeh Dump ADC For APC Revealed

A leaked chat has revealed the real intention of why Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh dumped the African Democratic Party (ADC) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the leaked chat which finds its way to the social media, To expressed her good intentions and desire to be inside the party to bring about positive change.

She also mentioned her previous fight against the Lagos state government, which she believed to be aligned with the APC.

She said; “My intentions are good. I need to be inside to effect change. This has been ongoing for 1 month. No be me still come out the fight Lagos state govt who is obviously APC. I’m coming in as an individual ready to work for the youths and women. Never can be an oppressor.”

Tonto Dikeh’s move from the ADC party to the APC has gotten tongues wagging and generated mixed reactions.

READ ALSO:

Some people support her decision, seeing it as an opportunity for her to make a difference for the youth and women, while other berates her actions, expressing skepticism and raising questions about her motives and the impact she can have within the ruling party.

@06globalconcept_backupage said: “APC is not a party anyone with a good reputation should join u said what I said with my full chest if u join them u will be like them there is nothing good about being an APC member it’s like from grass to hole nothing everyone that has joined that party has a bad file he doesn’t want the whole world to know about and also 99% of them are criminals.”

@gist.connect said: “I’m even disappointed.”

@damilola_a_ commented: “See why people would always come for them even when they try to do good? Because their actions say otherwise.”

@dw said: “There is no difference between all political parties in Nigeria. We wailed for 16 years because of PDP, now APC is here yet nothing changed. 50% of the membership of APC were former members of PDP.

“The present LP is an offshoot of the PDP, So why on earth do we still think one political party is the problem??? Maybe if we start attending political party meetings we will understand that they choose the success of their party way above a good economy but as usual we the masses don’t have sense. This is meant to be an Elites VS masses battle not a political party.

“They share themselves into two or three parties and we are left with no choice than to choose amongst them yet we complain there is no change. We all agreed in 2020 after EndSARS to end APC & PDP. boom. A PDP member ran for Labour Party. They started painting him as Good & others as bad. We never ready!”

@woleadebayo reacted: “People wey no send you, na where dem go chop dem know. the sooner you realise it the better everybody for naija na dem pocket dem dey fight for.”

See the post below: