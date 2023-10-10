Leaked Chat Of Davido, Chioma Reportedly Welcome Twins Surfaced Online

A leaked WhatsApp chat which claimed that Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma has surfaced online.
Reports making rounds on the internet that the singer and his wife, who lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in October last year, have welcomed a set of twins.
The singer further fueled the rumours after he hinted at his wife becoming ‘Mama Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in one of his songs on his Album, Timeless.
In a song titled ‘In The Garden’, which features Morravey, Davido in his lyrics said, “Abi mo Meji, mama Ibeji”.
The birth of their twins would be a ray of light for the couple who lost their 3-year-old son last year, October.
Valie Mendie wrote, “He said it in the sing “Baba Ibeji”
Judith Of Lagos wrote, “He used in his album, in the garden song lyrics, Abi mo Meji, mama Ibeji
Shop Kandy Accessories wrote, “He used in his Album, so happy he now keeps his family gist off social media. Congrats to them
Oliva Sassy wrote, “I prayed for this oo. I hope it’s true
MZ Valentino wrote, “That would really be a piece of good news if it’s true. Happy for them
Hubs Design Bags wrote, “For your cries, I would double it. God is good!!
Porsche Quin wrote, “God is good
Beautiful Cali B wrote, “I am so happy for them
Onyi Best Girl wrote, “If na true, Glory be to God
Deivan wrote, “I really hope it’s true”.
