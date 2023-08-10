Leaked Chat Of B-Red Reveals How He Mocked Davido Over Baby Mama Saga

Popular singer, B-Red leaked chat with his wife, Faith Johnson has surfaced online as she drags him for allegedly flying a lady to Atlanta, where he subtly shades his cousin, Davido.

The chat was leaked by an Instagram user identified as @maryam_alh75901 who claimed to be a friend to B-Red’s wife.

However, in the chat which surfaced online, Faith dragged her husband for opening the door for a lady and spending time with her in Atlanta.

B-Red had earlier denied not knowing anything and claimed not to know the lady. However, he later admitted that he knows her but maintained that he and her didn’t sleep together.

His response to his wife, Faith made her angry , due to his lies and not being straightforward which resulted to her calling him names, like being an embarrassment and a pathological liar.

The leaked chat also revealed when she mockingly told her husband,B-Red that he was laughing at Davido over his drama as if he was any better than the Afrobeats singer, however in a shocking response, B-Red supposedly asked her if he has children outside his marriage like Davido.

