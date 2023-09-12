Leaked Chat Exposes Alleged Cause Of Mohbad’s Death

A leaked chat has exposed the tragic incident that allegedly led to the death of popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad

It was alleged in the viral chat that the singer lost his life after being hit by ‘juju’ during a show in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Details of the entire incident have remained unclear as more investigation commences on the singer’s untimely, unfortunate and sudden death.

The chat reads, “The person that called me said they hit him with juju at a show in Ikorodu. OMG”.

Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba (born 8 June 1996-12 September 2023), aged 27, known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos.

He was a former signee to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022. He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Irunnia said: “I really hope this is not true because this boy was always crying out for help against a particular personality. If this is true then that personality must answer to this.”

TeeTalk added: “Mohbad really cried out; he screamed even through his lyrics, but nobody rescued him, nobody posted him, and everyone laughed off him.”