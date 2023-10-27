Leaked Chat: Blessing CEO Shares Evidence Davido Is Owing IVD

Hours after celebrity auto car dealer, IVD publicly debunked claims of Afrobeat singer, Davido owing him, controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO has leaked an audio message from IVD admitting that Davido owes him a sum of N4.5 million.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing’s CEO joined others to drag Davido for owing 4.5 million naira for the Venza car he gifted his aide, Israel DMW.

However, IVD had come online to say that Davido doesn’t owe him a dime.

READ ALSO:

Following this, Blessing CEO has taken to social media to share a chat with IVD where he sent her an audio message, admitting that the singer indeed owes him the money.

In the chat, IVD said that the debt is a fact that is not hidden, and he had tried to reach out to the musician several times and his messages usually receive replies after two months, when the singer would tell him to send his account number, but never pays up.

According to the shared audio, IVD said that Davido had only paid 4 million naira for the car, which wasn’t the agreed sum for the car.

Listen to the audio below: