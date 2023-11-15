Leaked Audio Of Mr Ibu Allegedly Sleeping With Adopted Daughter Surface Online

Following the money donated by Nigerians for the treatment of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, his wife, Stella Maris, and his adopted daughter, Jasmine have been fighting dirty on social media over who should be in possession of the money for the ailing actor’s treatment.

Amid the family drama, a leaked audio recording of Mr. Ibu has surfaced online in which he allegedly confirmed that he once dated and slept with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, but decided to stop when he caught her sleeping with his son.

This is coming after social media critics, VeryDarkMan, had alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife had been pushing for her to be given a sum of money from Mr Ibu’s donations so she could get BBL done and purchase a new iPhone for herself.

Reacting swiftly to VeryDarkman’s allegations, Stella denied all claims in a lengthy note via her Instagram page describing them as baseless, insensitive, and untrue.

But in a leaked audio recording that surfaced online by a popular blogger, Tosinsilverdam, everyone was shocked to actually believe that Mr Ibu had been in a romantic relationship with a lady whom he claimed to be his daughter.

The audio captures the voice supposedly belonging to Mr Ibu and that of another woman, evidently conversing while driving in a car.

Meanwhile, the language of the conversation was spoken in Igbo and the actor could be heard confirming that he slept with the lady (Jasmine) who later began getting famous online by posing herself as “Mr Ibu’s daughter”.

He also confirmed that his son slept with Jasmine, adding that he wouldn’t be touching her again since that happened.

