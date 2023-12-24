Leaked Audio Of Emeka Ike Asking His Son To Commit Suicide Surfaced Online

A leaked audio of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike allegedly berating his son, Michael Ike, and wishing him death surfaces online.

This comes amid the reopened wound of the marriage of the actor with Susan Emma that ended almost a decade ago.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Micheal who was featured in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed how much he hated his father.

He further released a leaked audio where his father emphasized how his son is one of his biggest problems while urging him to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving truck.

Emeka Ike further alleged in the leaked audio that his son is being used against him as a blackmail tool while vowing to get his wife, Susan Emma.

He said, “Michael, go and jump in front of a truck right now; break your head and smash it. You’re my problem, you are the one I sent to school; spent all my money I didn’t have.

“I was just getting money to save you and they are blackmailing me using you. Go and die right now, don’t wait till tomorrow. I will still get your mother, don’t worry. The people behind this will hear from me,”

See audio below;