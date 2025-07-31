Leaked Audio: Alasi Threatened Violence Against Me – Egbedun

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has responded to allegations by the Alasi of Asi, Oba Isaac Oyewale, who claimed that the lawmaker is after his life.

In a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone XI, filed through his counsel, Chief K.E. Ngwoke, Oba Oyewale alleged that Egbedun threatened to kill him if he stepped foot in the town. A leaked audio, in which a man identifying himself as Speaker Egbedun threatened to beat, remove, and remand the monarch, has since surfaced. The conversation reportedly took place between the speaker and one of the monarch’s wives, identified as Olori Idowu Oyewale.

Reacting to the allegations, Egbedun said it was in fact Oba Oyewale who had issued multiple threats against him. In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists on Thursday, the speaker said he had received several threatening calls from the monarch, especially over the arrest of a suspected hoodlum linked to an attack on his convoy.

According to Egbedun, the tension between them began after he relocated permanently to Asi following his emergence as speaker, a move aimed at bringing him closer to his constituents. He said the Alasi saw his presence in the community as a threat.

“The Alasi has perceived me as a threat since my relocation to Asi, where I chose to be closer to my constituents and address their needs directly. This decision fostered a renewed sense of allegiance among the people of Odo Otin towards me, fundamentally shifting the narrative within our community,” he said.

Egbedun recounted a recent incident in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, where his convoy was attacked while he was on his way home. He said security agencies arrested one of the attackers, and since then, he has been receiving calls from Oba Oyewale demanding that the suspect not be arraigned and that no further arrests be made.

“Regrettably, this animosity has manifested itself in a series of alarming and unacceptable actions. Firstly, my convoy was attacked about three weeks ago while returning to Asi at Okuku by thugs. This brazen display of intimidation not only endangered my life but also jeopardised the safety of those travelling with me,” he said.

While reiterating his respect for traditional institutions, Egbedun maintained that he would not risk his life for the sake of tradition.

“I have a deep regard for traditional institutions and respect for the elderly, but that will not come at the expense of my life. I have done what a son should do for his father and his community for Oba Oyewale on several occasions, but he seems hell-bent on ending my life,” he said.

Although Egbedun did not confirm whether he was the voice in the leaked audio, he apologised to his supporters for his emotional outburst.

Meanwhile, tension rose in Asi on Thursday as some residents, mostly youths, staged a protest against Oba Oyewale. In videos obtained by New Telegraph, the protesters gathered at the Alasi’s palace, accusing the monarch of persistently maligning the speaker.

Addressing traditional chiefs at the palace, one of the youths said the monarch must explain why he continually spoke ill of Egbedun. He warned that no harm must come to the speaker.

“We, the youth, want the monarch to come out and tell us what Egbedun did to him. He is fond of saying bad things about the speaker. Nothing must happen to Egbedun and his family. Egbedun is our golden son, and we won’t allow Kabiesi’s self-interest to cause any harm to him. Alasi should leave Egbedun alone,” the youth said.

Another protester alleged that the feud stemmed from Egbedun’s demand for transparency regarding the N19.6 million reportedly raised during the annual Asi Day celebration.