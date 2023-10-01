Leah Sharibu: A Young Girl’s Sad Tales Goes On

Leah Sharibu, one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State that was abducted years ago is in the news once again. This time, the reports are making it seem the girl has settled for the life in captivity and is in control of situations as it comes, as one report says ‘Leah Sharibu dumps first husband, marries another ISWAP commander.”

The reports have not gone down well with the Leah’s parents as they have described the insinuations concerning the marital status and where- abouts of their missing daughter as both confusing and disheartening. They wondered why they should believe unsubstantiated rumours and scant information that “local security sources made this revelation in a report.”

The spokesperson for the parents and President of Leah Foundation, Dr Gloria Puldu, made the clarification in a statement she sent to the media following insinuations that Sharibu already had two children and had married another man after reportedly divorcing her first husband.

While calling on President Bola Tinubu to act fast in rescuing Leah Sharibu, they recalled that till he left office on May 29 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari did not act on the promise he made to free Leah Sharibu two years after her abduction, adding that the international community had abandoned Leah and others still being held captive. Another report said that Leah now leads a medical team of the terror group in Lake Chad.

A few citizens, who have commented on the issue, have condemned some of reports, stressing that Leah Sharibu still remains a victim and a captive. They noted that these reports were not just sending the wrong signals but also diverting attention from the fact that the girl in question needs to be rescued and the government has continued to fail in that regard.

A source had maintained that the psychological level of the girl in captive should be considered before certain insinuations and assumptions are thrown open in public. Leah Sharibu is one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists. Five of the girls were reportedly killed in captivity while Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) returned 104 girls to their families, except Sharibu.

ISWAP reportedly kept Leah Shari- bu because she refused to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam. In May 2023, Leah Sharibu turned 20, and February 19 2023 made it exactly five years she has been in captivity. Presently, Leah has grown from a teenager into a woman in captivity with most of her teenage years spent in captivity after bravely refusing to renounce Jesus. Government had entered into negotiations with the terrorists, who threatened to kill Sharibu if their demands were not met.

In September 2018, ISWAP executed Saifura Ahmed, one of three humanitarian aid workers linked with the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC) they had abducted in March, threatening to do the same to the two others and to Leah Sharibu. In October, ISWAP killed the second, Hauwa Mohammad Liman and threatened to keep Sharibu as a “slave for life.”