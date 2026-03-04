The Lagos State body of Imams and Islamic Clerics has cautioned Muslims and other Nigerians against staging protests over the ongoing conflict involving the United States of America, Israel and Iran.

Chief Missioner of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad, gave the warning on behalf of the group on Tuesday, during the 2026 Ramadan Tafsir programme held at Lagos House, Ikeja, stressing that Nigeria must avoid actions capable of dragging the country into external conflicts or straining its diplomatic relations with Western nations.

His remarks follow recent protests in parts of the country, including Abuja and Lagos, after reports that US-Israeli strikes allegedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, sparking retaliatory attacks on US military installations in parts of the Middle East.

While condemning the loss of lives in the conflict, Ahmad maintained that Nigeria and its citizens have no business taking sides in what he described as a foreign war.

“This is the time for us to mind what we say. Uninformed analysis could put you in trouble. We are seeing the signs of global instability with the war going on in the Middle East,” he said.

He warned that protests against the United States or any other foreign nation could have unintended diplomatic and economic consequences for Nigeria.

“This is not a time for protests, demonstrations or insults. It is a time for sober reflection.

“We are not happy that lives are being lost and that our brothers are being attacked, but if we cannot be part of the solution, we should not be part of the problem. Don’t join a protest you know nothing about. This is not our war,” Ahmad cautioned.

The cleric also raised concerns about possible economic repercussions, particularly a potential rise in fuel prices if tensions in the oil-producing region escalate further.

“We should prepare for an increase in fuel prices. We are already affected by what is going on globally. We pray that this government will succeed in navigating these challenges,” he added.

Similarly, the League of Imams and Alfas in Lagos State appealed to Nigerians to refrain from actions capable of disrupting public peace, urging citizens to use the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the Christian Lenten period, as a time for prayer and reflection.

Ahmad, who spoke on behalf of the League, referenced the lessons of the #EndSARS protests, warning that demonstrations carried out without a proper understanding of their implications could lead to unintended consequences and unrest.

“This is a time for prayer, a time to be part of peace. It is not a time for upheavals. Clerics must use their platforms to preach peace and discourage disaffection. Let harmony thrive across our nation,” he said.

He called on religious leaders across the country to guide their congregations toward peaceful engagement and to prioritise national stability amid rising global tensions.