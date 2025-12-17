Leadway Unveils Lifestyle Fair To Empower, Spotlight Young Entrepreneurs

Leadway, one of Nigeria’s top non-banking financial services and wellbeing providers, has announced Media Dash 3.0.

This edition features the first-ever Leadway Lifestyle Fair, a physical engagement platform designed to give young Nigerian SMEs a more robust platform to showcase their brands, connect with target markets, and gain visibility that will help them scale their businesses.

The two-day event will take place from December 27 to 28 at L’eola Hotel, Maryland, Lagos. It will feature brand showcases, vendor exhibitions, SME spotlights and partnerships, live music, youth engagements, and a kiddies’ corner for family activities.

This creates a vibrant and engaging experience for all attendees. Media Dash is one of Leadway’s frontline support initiatives, spotlighting young Nigerian entrepreneurs by freely ceding its flagship advertising assets and media slots to help businesses build awareness and scale.

Past editions have empowered youth-owned enterprises by promoting their brands nationwide on digital and offline channels at no cost, helping entrepreneurs increase their reach and engagement across audiences.

Building on this, Media Dash 3.0 evolves beyond visibility and media slot campaigns to deliver an immersive lifestyle and community brand experience.

This edition introduces the Leadway Lifestyle Fair, designed to drive even greater impact and strengthen the brand’s strategic positioning as an SMEempowering partner.