Leadway To Roll Out Pages To Palces Initiative To Boost Children’s Reading Culture

Share

Leadway Group, one of the foremost non-banking financial services groups, is set to roll out the third edition of its transformative Pages to Places campaign.

This initiative, a book reading and donation drive is designed to spark a lifelong love for reading among 10,000 Nigerian children across select states and ignite their imaginations about building a brighter future.

This campaign reflects Leadway’s enduring commitment to shaping young minds and supporting educational development, particularly in underserved communities.

By promoting a vibrant reading culture, Leadway’s Pages to Places initiative aims to inspire dreams, reshape children’s narratives, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s educational advancement.

In previous editions, Leadway collaborated with prominent Nigerian authors such as Bunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Jude Idada, Titi Umaru, Victoria Afe Inegbedion and Ayo Oyeku to bring storytelling, book readings, and the love for literacy to life.

The campaign has reached 24 schools across nine states, providing books and mobile libraries while also encouraging the facilitation of afterschool reading clubs, creating a lasting impact beyond the classroom.

This year, Leadway Group will collaborate with renowned author and culture advocate Lola Shoneyin and the convener of Akada Children’s Book Festival Bunmi Aboderin-Talabi in this third edition for a nationwide book reading and donation drive.

The campaign will include visits to 10 public nursery/primary schools across Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Enugu, and Edo states, running from May 28 to June 5, 2025.

This literary tour is poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the participating children, further reaffirming Leadway’s commitment to education, social impact, and the belief that every child, regardless of background, deserves access to knowledge, better dreams, and opportunities.

Share